LITHONIA, Ga. (CBS46) -- DeKalb County police detained a male teenager Friday evening in connection to a fatal shooting investigation that occurred earlier that morning.
Around 8:15 a.m. a white female in her 60's was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound at her home in the 5400 block of Whittondale Road. At that time police did not have any suspects in custody or a motive for the murder.
By 8 p.m., police had detained a teen from the home across the street from the victim. Police say evidence was found in the home that implicated the teen was connected to the homicide investigation. Charges are forthcoming.
