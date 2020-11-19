The westbound lanes of Interstate 20 in Fulton County were shutdown for several hours after a pursuit lead to a 16-year-old’s arrest, and his passenger’s death.
The teen driver was arrested. The passenger was killed. The identity of the deceased is unknown at this time. Charges are pending against the driver.
It all began around 6:40 p.m. when Atlanta police requested assistance from Georgia State Patrol in regards to a stolen Dodge Ram 1500 Thursday. The truck was tracked to 490 Whitehall Street, according to GSP.
When troopers arrived to the location, the truck took off, entering I-20 westbound. The driver would not stop when the trooper attempted a traffic stop, which initiated a pursuit. The trooper performed a PIT maneuver between Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and H.E. Holmes Drive. This caused the truck to hit a guardrail and overturn.
