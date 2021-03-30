A teen driver and his passenger were arrested after allegedly hitting multiple vehicles in a school parking lot in Hall County.
Deputies arrested 18-year-old Joshua Morgan Hawkins who was accused of backing into one vehicle and also hitting two other cars while he was driving through a parking lot at West Hall High School.
Hawkins, who is not a student at the school, was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs, police told CBS46 News. While they were searching Hawkins' vehicle, they discovered a handgun, THC vape cartridge and a nicotine vape pen.
During the incident, deputies also arrested Hawkins’ passenger, Julian Michael Fillingham, 18, of Hannibal, New York. He was charged with a misdemeanor for obstructing an officer.
Authorities say Fillingham repeatedly interfered during the investigation.
Hawkins now faces a slew of charges including: three counts of hit-and-run, DUI drugs, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, carrying weapons within school safety zone and possession of of tobacco by a minor.
Both teens were transported to Hall County Jail Tuesday afternoon.
