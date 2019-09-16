POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) -- A 17-year-old student at McEachern High School was arrested on September 11 for allegedly molesting a minor.
Allyah Marie Goodman was arrested at 9:15 a.m. at the school located at 2400 New Macland Road. According to the Cobb County Sheriff's office booking report, the 5'1" teen faces the following charges:
- Felony child molestation
- Two counts of felony aggravated child molestation
Goodman is being held without bond.
