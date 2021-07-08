DEKALB COUNTY (CBS46)—DeKalb County detectives are working to track down the person who fatally shot a 19-year-old on Wednesday at 9:30 p.m.
According to police, officers responded to a person shot at the Food Mart on Flat Shoals Parkway, south of I-285. Officers arrived and found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim’s grandmother told CBS46, someone knocked on her door and told her that her grandson was shot at the gas station. When she went to the location, she saw her grandson’s body. The teen’s grandmother said her grandson was excited about life because he just started a new job at a warehouse making $19.00 per hour.
CBS46 is working to get more details from DeKalb County police regarding the shooting.
Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.