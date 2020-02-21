COWETA COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police have arrested five suspects they believe murdered 14-year-old Haley Adams during a targeted home invasion.
Coweta County Sheriff’s Office said when four of the suspects kicked in the door of the home on Feb. 11, Adams was hiding. The suspects demanded to see the man who lives at the house to Haley’s mother, but he was not home at the time.
When the criminals were getting back in their car, that is when Adams went to the door with a BB gun. She was shot in the back and later died at the hospital.
In custody are: William "aka" Billy Tyree, Kyle Conley, Justin Ramsey, Spencer Wix and Aubrie Brown. Each had been charged with murder, however, additional charges are pending.
Sheriff Kenn Wood said the five suspects are Ghost Face Gang Members, which is a white supremacist gang.
“There were rumors of some being here and we identified a few, but we hadn’t had any issues in Coweta until now,” said Sheriff Wood.
Family members are grateful these suspects are off the streets.
“They are gang people, they are bad people, you remember my face when you sentence them,” said Haley’s Grandmother Lori Schmidt. “Just no words, no words. It should have never happened.”
Haley’s funeral was last week. Family members are still having a tough time dealing the loss.
“So many people who loved her, so it will impact us for the rest of our lives," said Schmidt.
