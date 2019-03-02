SOUTH FULTON, GA (CBS46) An 18-year-old was fatally shot in a Kroger shopping center off of Old National Highway on Friday, now police are asking for the public's assistance.
City of South Fulton Police say the shooting took place around 7 p.m. in the 6000 block. Details on why the suspect shot the victim, later identified as Willie Redditt IV, are not yet known.
The suspect is said to have fled the scene on foot.
Police are hoping anyone who witnessed the shooting can provide details as they work to identify the suspect. The investigation continues.
