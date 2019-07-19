DORAVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- DeKalb County Police are investigating a shooting that left one man with multiple injuries.
Police arrived to the Foxwood Apartments in the 3800 block of McElroy Road where a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds lying in the gazebo area.
The victim, who is only identified as being 17-year-old, was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition. He later succumb to his three gunshots wounds, which included one to the leg, abdomen and the head.
No suspects are in custody. The investigation continues.
