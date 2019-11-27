ATLANTA (CBS46)--Atlanta police are trying to find the person who shot and killed a 19-year-old teen.
According to police, on late Tuesday night, the teen and others arrived at Grady Memorial Hospital, with the deceased teen inside of the vehicle.
Police said they are not sure what jurisdiction the shooting occurred.
The teen’s mom said the teen was shot three times, and the mom received a phone call regarding the shooting Tuesday, just before 11 p.m.
The teen’s mom said the teen lived in the Joyland neighborhood, off of University Ave in southwest Atlanta.
Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-TIPS (8477).
