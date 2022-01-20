ATLANTA (CBS46) — Gwinnett County police are investigating after a 16-year-old was fatally struck by a car in a Snellville parking lot.
The incident happened at the Kingsgate Condos on Kings Gate Circle SW at around 6:15 a.m.
Family of 16-year-old killed this morning in Snellville is speaking on the tragedy. She was hit by a car. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/Ynv17lQef9— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) January 20, 2022
Police tell CBS46 the teen, Camaya Harris, was struck as the driver turned into a parking space.
Family for the 16-year-old say the driver hit the teen front on as she was heading to school and said they can't understand how someone turning into to park can be able to kill someone at that speed.
The family also said the area is well lit and they did not recognize the person or know if he lived at the complex.
The family described Harris as someone who lights up a room and has a huge and beautiful smile.
"Camaya was my everything, she was my world. She was one of them kids that loved everybody, and to know her was to love her. And now, just gone like that," said Vern Wood, Harris's grandmother.
