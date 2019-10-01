ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- An Atlanta woman is facing a charge for vehicular homicide after fatally striking a 14-year-old on Hollowell Parkway.
On the morning of September 25, police say Antoinette Peters was travelling between 62-67 mph in the 35 mph zone when her Camaro struck the teen, later identified as Jermaine Wallace Jr., as he attempted to cross the street. Peters remained at the scene.
Wallace was immediately transported to Grady Memorial Hospital where he passed from his injuries that afternoon.
Along with vehicular homicide, Peters is charged with expired or no license plates/decal, and speeding.
