DUNWOODY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A now former Tucker Middle School teacher has been arrested on child molestation charges.
Dunwoody Police say 28-year-old Devin Lecorry Johnson is charged with child molestation, enticing a child and obstruction of officers in connection to an alleged incident inside a bathroom at Perimeter Mall in Dunwoody.
#Breaking Mugshot in for 28 year old Devin Lecorry Johnson who was arrested on child molestation charges from Perimeter Mall incident. DeKalb County Schools confirms the Tucker Middle School teacher has been fired. Johnson is in custody. Police believe an isolated incident. pic.twitter.com/AjR9IxuOn0— Brittany Edney (@BrittanyEdney) August 20, 2019
Dunwoody Police Sergeant Robert Parsons told CBS46 News that a teenager told officers he was approached by a man in a bathroom on August 4th. Police said while in the bathroom, the suspect began asking the teenager personal questions, then somehow lured the victim into a bathroom stall.
The suspect allegedly asked the teen to expose himself; then grabbed the victim's pants. The teen was able to get out of the bathroom and alerted his parents to the situation. The teen's father spotted the suspect and chased after him but he was able to get away, police said.
"If anyone else does recognize the suspect and has anything else to report then we urge them to contact authorities," said Parsons. "But right now, we don't have anything to suggest that this is anything other than a one time, isolated thing."
DeKalb County Schools say Johnson was terminated once officials saw the charges.
