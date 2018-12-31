Newnan, GA (CBS46) Police are trying to figure out who is responsible after a teen was found dead inside her home after being struck by gunshots.
Officers responded around 9:15 p.m. Sunday night to a home on Savannah Street in Newnan after receiving a call about a woman not breathing.
When officers entered the home, they found 19 year-old Aubria Foster lifeless on a couch in the living room.
Emergency personnel initiated CPR before Foster was taken to Piedmont Newnan Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.
Investigators found several shell casings in the street and also found multiple bullet holes inside the home. One bullet struck Foster in the back and shoulder area.
Police do not have any suspects in custody and a motive has not been determined.
If you have any information on the shooting, you're asked to contact the Newnan Police Department at 770-254-2355.
Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
