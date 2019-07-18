NEWNAN, GA. (CBS46) -- Police have arrested a suspect who was allegedly involved in the murder of a teen in Newnan.

The incident happened in December 2018 when officers found 19-year-old Aubria Foster dead inside her home. According to officials, Foster suffered from several gunshot wounds.

Newnan Police arrested 19-year-old Denarvious Carter of Manchester on Thursday July 18.

Carter was transported to Coweta County Jail and was charged with one count of murder and five counts of aggravated assault.

Investigators told CBS46, no further details related to the case described herein will be released at this current time due to the ongoing nature of the investigation and prosecution.

