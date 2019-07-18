NEWNAN, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police have arrested a second suspect in connection with the murder of a Newnan teen.
Officers found 19-year-old Aubria Foster dead inside her home in December 2018. She had been shot several times.
Newnan police arrested 19-year-old Denarvious Carter of Manchester on July 18. On Thursday, police arrested a second suspect, 21-year-old Eric Snelling of Newnan.
Both men have been charged with one count of murder and five counts of aggravated assault.
The incident remains under investigation.
