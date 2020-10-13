HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Haralson County Sheriffs Deputies are investigating after utility workers found a body off the side of the road Monday.
Workers told deputies they called 911 after finding the victim, Hoyt Taylor Daniel, 18, on US Highway 78.
Hoyt was found dead with gunshot wounds, deputies said.
The GBI Crime Scene Unit is investigating.
If you have any information, contact 911 or the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.