ATLANTA, GA (CBS46) A 15-year-old juvenile was fatally shot Saturday morning in southwest Atlanta on Mt. Zion Road.
Atlanta Police say the teens was a known gang member and was wearing an ankle monitor when he shot in the head. Around 4:42 a.m. shots rang out with several striking a stolen blue Dodge Charger with the victim inside.
Police located the teen at the scene. He was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
At this time police believe the shooting to be gang related, however, they do not currently have any suspects. The investigation continues.
