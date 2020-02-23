ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- An Atlanta mom is outraged after her daughter was slapped with charges for chunking a bag of Cheetos at a crowd following a school basketball game in January.
A video shows the moment Banneker High School senior Jasmine Harper threw a bag of Cheetos at South Atlanta High School following a game against Hapeville High School on Jan. 10.
"I tossed them in the air.." Harper said. She insists she tossed the bag of Cheetos in the air, not harming anyone. But, an Atlanta Public Schools police officer said otherwise. APS spokesperson Ian Smith issued the following statement:
"The safety and security of our students, staff and visitors remains a top priority in APS, and our code of conduct prohibits acts of violence of any sort on district property."
The 17-year-old was charged with simple battery and disrupting a school at the request of a victim. "It was over a chip I guess.. and I just gave the ticket to my momma when I got home," she said.
Sharon Wortham, Harper's mother, said her daughter is a great student and is worried the battery charge could negatively affect her future. "They want to give her a criminal record for saying that she hit somebody with a Cheeto puff," Wortham said.
"If a job you are looking at pulls your criminal history, all they are going to see is an arrest record. They are gonna see a copy of charges," she said. "They aren't going to ask any questions.. and you won't get that job, or you won't get into that school.. or you won't get anywhere you are trying to go."
Jasmine’s court date has not yet been set.
