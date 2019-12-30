ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- On Monday, 13-year-old Kincaid Eaker was all smiles with his new kidney, but it’s been a rough few years for the teen.
“His kidney function was decreasing,” his grandmother, Elanie Touton told reporter Ashley Thompson.
Eaker was born with polycystic kidney disease, a rare kidney condition.
“We’ve known since day one that he would need a transplant at some point,” Touton said.
Kincaid’s mother was a perfect match and had plans to donate one of her kidneys to him but on December 27th, 2016, she was murdered by her husband.
“I miss her every day,” said family friend Brandy Love. “I miss talking to her every day because we hardly went a day without speaking.”
Love made it her mission to get Kincaid’s story out and help find a donor.
“I needed a village and I got an army to help me with this,” she said.
The campaign to find a donor was shared all over social media but there was still no match. Kincaid’s health was failing, with his kidney function at just 14 percent.
Then – what the family calls a Christmas miracle.
“Got the call on Christmas night at 7:35 telling us to head for Atlanta,” Touton explained.
There was a match. Kincaid went into surgery the following day.
“I’m so thankful for the donors’ family,” Touton said tearfully. “My heart goes out to them. So thankful that they saved my grandson’s life.”
A saved life - three years after one was taken.
“I thank the Lord for everything that he’s done,” Touton said. “He orchestrated everything. To make everything happy to cover up all that tragedy. To bring us life… a new life for Kincaid. A new kidney.”
The family believes Audra, Kincaid’s late mother, had a hand in the miracle.
The family is still raising money to help with the cost of surgery and aftercare. If you’d like to donate, click here.
