The Atlanta Police Department has located a teen who they say was allegedly abducted by her father early Thursday morning.
Around 9:51 p.m., officers responded to a child abduction call at a home on La Dawn Lane in northwest Atlanta.
The mother of the teen told officers that her 16-year-old daughter, Jeily Castellanos, was taken from the home by her father without authorization.
After further investigation, police identified the suspect to be Melvin Castellanos. He was last seen driving a black 2011 Ford Explorer- North Carolina tag: HMV7986.
On Friday morning, Atlanta Police said investigators with the department found the child. She is safe and has been reunited with her family. Melvin Castellanos has been arrested and charged.
**AMBER ALERT** License Plate: HMV7986 (NC)2011 Black Ford Explorer SUVThe child was abducted by a male subject, who is potentially her father. Levi's Call has been activated on behalf of @Atlanta_Police for Jeily Castellanos. pic.twitter.com/e1bUPIaUJr— Atlanta-Fulton EMA (@AFCEMA) February 25, 2021
