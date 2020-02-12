COWETA Co., GA (CBS46)—Investigators are searching for clues after a 14 year-old girl was fatally shot at a home in Coweta County.
The shooting happened just after 9:00 p.m. at the 1500 block of Bethlehem Church Road, according to an official from the Coweta County Sheriff's office.
Police say the young girl, who has not been identified, was shot in the back during a "targeted invasion." She was taken to an area hospital where she later died during surgery.
Investigators are looking for as many as four people in connection to the shooting. They're looking for a light-colored sedan but the make and model is unknown at this time.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.