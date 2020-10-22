BARROW County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Barrow County teen is returning home Saturday after being in the hospital since July following a vicious attack by a pair of pit bulls.
Joslyn Stinchcomb was brutally attacked by the two dogs on July 31, leaving her with terrible injuries to her head and neck. A Facebook post by Charity Stinchcomb Montgomery giving an update on Joslyn's condition, "Those murderous dogs grabbed her hair hard enough to pull her entire scalp off. She only has a small portion of skin left on her head. At this moment she does not have any hair left. She will never have her hair again."
The post also went into detail on the number of other injuries Joslyn suffered, including one of her ears being ripped off, which has since been reattached, and a crushed and lacerated trachea.
Joslyn has been through several surgeries over the last few months, with several more expected, and is currently on a ventilator to help her breathe.
After months of medical care, Joslyn will be able to return home Saturday, with a parade planned to welcome her home in style.
Per a Facebook post from Barrow County Emergency Services, "the parade will start around 10:00 AM on Saturday at the Ingles in Auburn. It will travel down Atlanta Highway, in to Winder and turn on to North Broad Street. The parade will finish at Winder First Baptist Church."
