ATLANTA, GA (CBS46) An Atlanta teen is facing 29 charges for breaking and entering.
According to booking information, 17-year-old Janiya Hill was arrested on Monday and remains in custody at J. Walter Wood Jr. facility in Cobb County. Her bond is set for $100,000.
Hills has multiple identity fraud and entering automobile with intent to steal charges.
She also has multiple warrants in Forsyth and Carroll counties.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
