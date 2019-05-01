STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (CBS46) -- A teen was arrested due to speeding and intentionally hitting a police motorcycle in Stone Mountain on Tuesday.
The teen was traveling 74 mph on Stone Mountain Highway when an officer pulled him over into the parking lot of a KFC.
The teen driver was identified as 19-year-old Lamin Ceesay of Stone Mountain.
The officer was standing on the passenger side when Ceesay put his car in reverse and collided into the police’s motorcycle.
Ceesay then fled the scene, speeding at a high rate.
Police responded to a call that Ceesay was rolling around on the roadway acting as if he was swimming.
Ceesay told officers he had hit a police motorcycle earlier.
Officials arrested the teen and he was transported to Gwinnett County Jail.
