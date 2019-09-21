ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A 14-year-old girl is clinging to life Saturday night after being hit by a car.
It happened around 8:40pm at 2950 Martin L King Jr Dr in Atlanta.
Police tell CBS46, the teen was hit as she was crossing the street.
She was taken to Grady Hospital where she is in critical condition. She is not alert or conscious, but she is breathing.
Investigators are still working to determine the details of what happened. Her name has not been released.
