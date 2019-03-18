Fairburn, GA (CBS46) A 15 year-old is in police custody after he allegedly stole a vehicle with a child inside.
Police say a man parked his vehicle and went inside of the Fairburn Pawn Shop on Broad Street in Fairburn, leaving his 5 year-old child inside the vehicle.
He locked the doors but kept the engine running.
While inside, he saw the suspect enter the vehicle and speed off with the child. A short time later, the suspect dropped the unharmed child off at a home in Union City.
Officers then spotted the vehicle and a pursuit began. The suspect crashed the vehicle and was taken into police custody.
The child was later reunited with his father.
The suspect has been charged with kidnapping and auto theft.
