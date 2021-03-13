Gwinnett County Police are investigating a fatal shooting that injured a teen and killed a 20-year-old man early Saturday morning in a Gwinnett County neighborhood.
Around 6 a.m. officers arrived to the 4000 block of Foxberry Run in Loganville after a person shot call. When officers arrived to the scene, they found a 20-year-old man dead from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle. Police also discovered a 16-year-old inside the vehicle who appeared to have been injured from the shooting. The injured teen was transported to a nearby hospital.
“It’s concerning makes me feel a little unsafe,” said one neighbor.
Officer Kylie Boney told CBS46 News that she spoke to the family members of the victims who say they just want answers.
“Because this is a residence there’s a lot of neighbors nearby there’s a lot of kids nearby they want answers they want to make sure their family safe as well as other kids in the neighborhood are safe,” Boney said.
One neighbor told CBS46 News that she’s lived in the neighborhood for 20 years and has never felt unsafe, until now.
“I wouldn’t mind more police control … and to be honest because I’ve never seen any out this way unless there’s something going on,” the neighbor said.
Police are asking anyone with information to call the Gwinnett County Police Department.
@GwinnettPd and crime scene investigators are searching for a shell casings at the scene. pic.twitter.com/BOcKzg3LLO— Barmel Lyons CBS46 (@BarmelLyonsTV) March 13, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.