COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Police have arrested the driver responsible for a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a teen in Cobb County.
The crash happened around 6 p.m. on December 10 on Cunningham Road near Crosswinds Circle.
Police say a 14 year-old juvenile was struck while walking by a black 2013 Honda Accord.
The victim was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in critical condition but later passed away.
On Wednesday, investigators located the vehicle in question at a resident about a half mile from the crash scene. Damage to the vehicle was consistent with a hit-and-run crash.
Police obtained an arrest warrant and took 51 year-old Marva Payton into custody. She's charged with felony hit-and-run.
The department also would like to thank employees at the Dairy Queen on Powder Springs Street, who provided assistance in locating the vehicle.
