SUWANEE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Back on Mother’s Day weekend, one Georgia family’s life was turned upside down after a boat explosion sent them to the hospital.
While the mother, father, and youngest son only suffered minor burns, the Coleman family’s middle son and oldest daughter were admitted to the ICU with more severe injuries. While not life-threatening, the two faced a long road to recovery.
After weeks of medical care, the family was happy to report that their daughter, Taylor, would return home to continue her recovery, uniting the family once again.
Both her and the middle son, Gunner, still have to face the challenge of physical therapy and care for their wounds to ensure proper healing and to minimize scarring, but they will do so from the comfort of home.
The Coleman family reported that Taylor had made tremendous improvement in mobility, going from only being able to walk 3 feet to walking roughly 120 feet. The feat was made even more impressive as she had to contend with stretching out muscles not used for some time, all while dealing with the pain of new skin stretching and moving.
A GoFundMe page was set up by immediate family after an outpouring of support and offers of aid, so far raising just under $61,000.
The family gave thanks to the community and all of their help since the incident, noting that things could have certainly turned out much more tragic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.