ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta police are investigating after a teen was shot in northwest Atlanta late Saturday night. Two houses were also damaged by gunfire.
Just before midnight officers responded to a home on Ollie Street for a report of shots fired. According to a police incident report, the responding officer saw several juveniles running from the scene. Police found shell casings in the house and reported the front window and frame had been damaged by gunfire.
Shortly after, they received a call of a person shot on Lena Street, one block away from Ollie Street. There they found a victim who had been shot in the shoulder. He is either 16 or 17 years-old. He told police he had been at a party on Ollie Street when there was an argument over a dice game. He told police someone came in the front door and started shooting. The victim said he ran away, jumped a fence and realized he had been shot. He told police he didn't recognize the shooter. He was treated at the hospital for the gunshot wound that is not considered to be life-threatening.
Police detained two people at the scene on Ollie Street who told them the home was an Airbnb rental and they also didn't know who fired the shots.
Officers said a house across the street from the where the shooting happened also had damage from gunfire.
Police are looking for a man who was wearing a book bag with teeth on it.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.
