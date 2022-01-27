ATLANTA (CB46) — A triple shooting at an apartment building in northwest Atlanta has left a 17-year-old dead and two other injured.
It happened shortly before 2 a.m. on Thursday at Commons Apartment on Middleton Road.
Atlanta police say the incident appears to be connected to a drug-related robbery, but are investigating to find out exactly what lead up to the shooting.
Two of the victims were rushed to a nearby hospital. Their conditions remain unknown at this time.
