BUFORD, Ga. (CBS46) A teen is dead after he was shot outside of a Gwinnett County gas station early Monday morning.
Police say the 15 year-old victim was shot just after midnight outside of the Gas Plus service station on Thompson Mill Road and Pebblebrook Drive in Buford.
The suspect is described as a black male in his 20's. He was wearing blue jeans, a black jacket with red lettering and a baseball cap.
A motive has not been determined. The identity of the victim has not been released.
If you have any information on the shooting, you're asked to contact Gwinnett County Police.
