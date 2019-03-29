Atlanta, GA (CBS46) A teen is dead after he was shot at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta.
The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. at the complex on the 3300 block of Fairburn Road.
Police say the victim had recently moved into the complex and he may have knocked on the wrong door before being shot.
The suspect is in police custody and tells police that the shooting was in self-defense.
No identities have been released.
