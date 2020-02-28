POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) - A teen was killed while walking his bicycle across Powder Springs Road February 27 around 5:38 p.m.
Carlos Campos, 19, was crossing when he walked into the path of a 2014 Chevrolet Traverse. Campos was taken to WellStar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta where he was pronounced dead.
The driver of the Traverse, 54-year-old Jornette Malone of Powder Springs, struck Campos at Flint Hill Road. She was traveling westbound on Powder Springs Road in the right lane. As she approached Flint Hill Road, Campos stepped into the path of the SUV.
Cobb County Police Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit is investigating. No other injuries were reported from the incident.
