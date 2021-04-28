Family members are beginning to make funeral arrangements after their 14-year-old nephew was killed while riding his ATV Tuesday.
CBS46 Tori Cooper spoke to the family member of the victim, who said he was the last one to see him alive.
14-year-old Elijha Glass told us he couldn’t believe that a day of fun could take a turn for the worst.
“He went on ahead without me so I turned back,” Glass said.
Glass said he wishes he never let his nephew leave his sight.
“We were down here at the little covasack thing and he wanted to go to the store and I told him no let’s not go.”
He said his nephew was also just 14-years-old, with a personality bigger than life and loved the freedom of an ATV ride.
However, he didn't realize the familiar route included a risky cross.
“I heard a big crash so, I came back and I saw his body on the floor.”
Police said Elijah’s nephew was hit by a driver and killed trying to cross interstate 138.
Chopper 46 captured the chaos from above.
It's a nightmare another local Atlanta mother told us she can relate to.
“He was on a ventilator it was almost like he was dead,” Atlanta Jasmine Davis said.
She said traffic isn't the only danger parents need to know about before letting their kids get on an ATV.
”He tried to do a burnout and it flipped and basically when it flipped it threw Zaiden out and landed on top of him.”
Her six-year-old son Zaiden was hurt while riding an ATV in Atlanta just last month.
“Make sure you keep an eye on them and that the ride with someone who knows how to operate it.”
Zaiden had to have his kidney and spleen removed.
His mother is just thankful he still has his life.
It's a message Elijah glad said he'll take seriously and asks others do the same in memory of his nephew.
“If there’s traffic just don’t ride stay in your neighborhood.”
Clayton County Police Department told us the crash is still under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.