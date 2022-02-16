NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Authorities are searching for a teenage girl who's been missing since last Friday.
Daniella Marquez went missing from Newton High School in Covington Jan. 11.
She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a pink jacket, and Croc shoes.
Marquez is possibly with the man pictured below.
Authorities said an anonymous tip suggests the man is planning on taking her to Houston, Texas.
If you have any information regarding this case, please contact Investigator Jayme Broce at 678 625 1418 or jbroce@newtonsheriffga.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.