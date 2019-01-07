Walton County, GA (CBS46) Police are currently searching for a teen accused of kidnapping her natural born children from a foster care home.
Kenya Edwards, 16, is accused of taking the two children from a foster care home they were placed in by the Department of Family and Children's Services.
The children are one and two years old.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Edwards or the two children, you're asked to call 911.
