ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are investigating a shooting involving a teenage girl early Friday morning.
At approximately 12:33 a.m., the Athens-Clarke County Police Department
responded to a shooting in the 500 block of East Carver Drive.
When they arrived, officers located a 19-year-old woman with multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact
Sergeant Dickson at (762) 400-7070 or via email at gregory.dickson@accgov.com.
The investigation is ongoing.
