SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) The Spalding County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help in locating a missing teen last seen on March 1.
Jayden Bourque, 16, was last seen at his home in Spalding County. He's described as a white male, standing about 5'9" tall with a slender build. He was wearing a gray Under Armour hoodie, blue jeans and a blue long-sleeve shirt.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Spalding County Sheriff's Office as 770-467-4282.
