Suwanee, GA (CBS46)
Three teens already accused of armed robbery are looking at much more time behind bars after police charged all three with felony murder.
The charges stem from an incident on October 8 where 21 year-old Willian Tunchez was found fatally shot near a walking trail on Northcliff Drive.
Franecha Torres, 17, Nicholas Evans, 17 and Khalil Miller, 18, were arrested on October 12 in reference to robberies which took place in the Suwanee area.
Torres was initially charged with two counts of armed robbery while Evans and Miller were charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault.
After a lengthy investigation, police added felony murder charges for all three teens and determined that all three played a role in Tunchez's murder.
No word on when the suspects are expected to appear in court.
