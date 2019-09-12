Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that injured a 19-year-old teen.
According to police, the shooting happened Thursday morning on Ginnis Circle in Southwest Atlanta.
Police said she was shot in the back and rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital where she was said to be alert, conscious and breathing.
Prior to going to surgery, police said the teen admitted to breaking into cars at the Cascade Commons Town homes on Fairburn Road in southwest Atlanta.
Police said it is not clear who shot the teen, however, she will be arrested for theft by receiving once she recovers.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477)
