DEKALB CO., GA (CBS46)—DeKalb County police are trying to track down the person who shot a teen at a motel.
The shooting happened Thursday night at The Economy motel on Glenfair Road.
According to DeKalb police, officers were dispatched to a person shot call at the motel and when they arrived, they located a 16-year-old male shot.
The teenager was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Police said they do not have a motive for the shooting and officers are reviewing hotel surveillance video.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
