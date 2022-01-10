LYONS, Ga. (CBS46) -- The GBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a 17-year-old injured in Lyons.
It happened on Sunday just after 12:11 a.m. shortly after Lyons police responded to reports of a bank alarm call along East Clifton Avenue.
Upon arrival, officers say they saw a man, later identified as 32-year-old Charles James, driving through the yards of homes in the area.
A chase ensued at which point, James got out of the car and ran. Police managed to located him on Jones Street where he was placed under arrest.
Meanwhile, 17-year-old Taliyah Williams, who was also in the car, drove away and another Lyons police officer chased after her. During the chase, Williams reportedly drove by the officer who had James in custody.
The officer told GBI he heard gunshots and returned fire toward the car Williams was driving. The chase continued, at which point Georgia State Patrol, joined the pursuit.
The car came to an abrupt stop after suffering a flat tire at East Grady and 11th Street. Officers at the scene told GBI Williams got out of the car and attempted to run on foot, but was shot and injured by a GSP trooper before she could get away.
Williams was taken to a local hospital and later transferred to a hospital in Savannah for further treatment.
The investigation remains ongoing.
