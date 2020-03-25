ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta police are trying to determine who shot a 17-year-old female during a house party.
The shooting happened on Ollie Street in northwest Atlanta just after midnight on Wednesday.
According to police, there were at least 15-20 young adults gathered inside of a home.
The victim told police that when she left the home, two men approached her, demanded her cell phone, and then shot her in the thigh.
Police said they are trying to verify the teen’s story; however, they believe she may have been shot inside of the house because there was a bullet hole in a couch in the living room.
According to police, they are looking at the possibility that the teen was shot while someone inside of the home was playing with a gun.
The teen was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404 577-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.