ATLANTA (CBS46)—A 14-year-old is recovering at Children’s Hospital of Atlanta Eggleston after he was shot during an attempted carjacking.
According to Atlanta police, officers responded to the attempted carjacking call and located a teen shot Monday night on Hollywood Road and Peyton Road in northwest Atlanta.
When officers arrived, a man told police the teen and at least three other teens tried to carjack the driver.
The man fired a shot, hitting the teen in the leg. The other teens ran from the scene, police said.
The teen was rushed to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said the man is not facing any charges at this time, however, charges are pending against the teen.
