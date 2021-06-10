EAST POINT, GA (CBS46)—East Point police are working to track down the person who shot a 17-year-old.
The shooting happened early Thursday around 4 a.m. near Camp Creek Parkway and Potomac Drive.
Police have not released any details surrounding the shooting, however, CBS46 learned the teen was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital in an unknown condition.
Police have not said what prompted the shooting, and there were multiple East Point police cars at the scene as detectives searched for clues.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
