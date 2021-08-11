ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- It’s a phrase repeated often, ‘a helmet could save your life.’ But one metro Atlanta teen, who was left in a coma, woke up wishing he would have wore his head gear.
A skateboarding accident in February ended Jackson Langford’s school year, athletic season, and nearly his life. Now, the teen has turned his recovery into advocacy for skate sport safety.
“Just right now, it’s too soon,” Langford said about skating again.
Instead, you can find him only swinging at a park much calmer than the ones he used to visit with his skateboard, until about six months ago.
When asked how much he remembers, Langford shook his head. “Absolutely none of it,” he said.
But his family remembers it all. They sat next to him in the park, grateful for his full recovery.
In February, the 17-year-old skateboarder tried a trick at a Peachtree City site. He didn’t land on his feet, instead his head pounded the pavement.
With no helmet, the injuries were life-threatening. He faced brain bleeds and extensive brain damage.
“You wake up in a hospital and you’re like ‘how did I get here,” Langford questioned. “And to be told that, your whole world just gets shook up.”
After 27 days in the hospital, he had to spend time learning to walk, talk, and think all over again. Sometimes, it’s still challenging for the teen.
“If I get frustrated with anything I still can’t do, I put it away for a few hours or a few days and come back to it later. And hopefully it will be better.”
CBS46 found, about 66 percent of skateboard accidents result in emergency hospital visits, according to the latest U.S. National Safety Council Data. The research also shows, the severity of trauma can be reduced by about 50 percent with a helmet on.
Yet, from local parks to even the Olympics, it’s common to not see the protective head gear. The team now believes the risks aren’t worth it.
“That hit hard,” he sighed. “And being told that I wasn’t going to finish high school and graduate on time and that my track season got taken away.”
There is no Georgia law or local ordinance requiring helmets, specifically on skateboards.
Langford says if his case doesn’t change laws, he hopes it at least changes the minds of fellow skaters.
“Wear the helmet. It may not keep you out of the hospital but it will definitely keep your skull from breaking.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.