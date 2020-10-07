DOUGLAS, Ga. (CBS46) -- An 18-year-old is sought after by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation in connection to a murder case.
On Wednesday the agency announced a warrant for the arrest of Savionte Torek. He is wanted for felony murder in the death of Ja'Rique Johan Brown.
Brown was murdered October 5 in the 300 block of Creekwood Road. The Douglas Sheriff's Office says the 15-year-old died from a gunshot wound.
Coffee County investigators announced that a juvenile has already been arrested and charged with felony murder. The male juvenile was transported to the Waycross Youth Detention Center.
Anyone with information of Savionte Traylor's location is encouraged to contact the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 384-4227 or the GBI Regional Office in Douglas, GA at (912) 389-4103.
