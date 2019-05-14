AUSTELL, Ga. (CBS46) Police in Cobb County are trying to track down a teen accused of fatally shooting another.
The shooting happened Saturday on Mesa Valley Way in Austell.
When officers arrived on scene, they found a 16 year-old had been shot twice. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.
Witnesses told police the victim was shot after a fight.
Police currently have a warrant for the arrest of the 15 year-old suspect, who remains at large.
If you have any information on the case, you're asked to contact police.
