ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A teen selling water was struck by a vehicle Monday evening at the intersection of 17th Street and Spring Street.
Atlanta Police say the 15-year-old was alert and breathing while being transported to Egleston Hospital. Police say the the teen complained of pain to his face and leg.
The driver and a witness remained on scene and are cooperating with responding officers.
Throughout the summer police have implored motorists to not purchase water from youth. Police, along with the Atlanta City Council, have also campaigned to end the street sells of water across the city.
The investigation continues.
